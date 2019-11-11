Deputy: Man charged with killing 2, including pregnant woman

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say a man has been charged with fatally stabbing two people, including a pregnant woman.

News outlets report 38-year-old Anthony Lamar Gathers II was arrested and charged with two counts of murder, possession of a weapon and the death of a child in utero.

Berkeley County Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker says deputies responded to the stabbing around 5 a.m. Sunday. Baker says the two victims were found in the driveway.

The victims weren't immediately identified. Authorities didn't immediately provide a potential motive.

It's unclear whether Gathers has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.