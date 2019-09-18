Deputies investigate fatal shooting of woman dumped in ditch

NEWBERRY, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina are searching for suspects in the fatal shooting of a woman whose body was found in a ditch.

Coroner Laura Kneece told news outlets 40-year-old Sharonda Sims was found unresponsive in a ditch early Tuesday morning with at least two gunshot wounds.

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster says deputies were in the area responding to several shots fired calls. He says a third call came in about the woman's body.

Foster says the calls are connected and reported incidents that were about half a mile apart.

Foster says an investigation is underway.