Deputies fatally shoot Florida man who wounded sister

DELTONA, Fla. (AP) — A 65-year-old Florida man was fatally shot by deputies after he fired a gun at his 73-year-old sister, wounding her in front of them during a half-hour standoff, authorities said Wednesday.

Harvey Cantrell's sister had called deputies Tuesday night to report that her armed brother was acting irrational and being abusive, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Deputies set up a perimeter around the home in Deltona, Florida and tried talking to Cantrell to convince him to let his sister out of the house.

About a half hour into the standoff, the sister came out of the front door with Cantrell behind her. Cantrell then fired his gun at his sister, striking her in the shoulder and face, the sheriff's office said.

Three deputies then fired at Cantrell, killing him.

The unnamed sister was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening wounds. Deputies said she had been visiting her brother following the death of their mother.

The deputies have been placed on administrative leave, which is the protocol in deputy-related shooting, the sheriff's office said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting,