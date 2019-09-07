Delaware officials say 9 arrested in drug investigation

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Authorities in Delaware say they have arrested nine people on numerous drug-related charges and seized crack cocaine and heroin after a monthlong investigation.

Delaware State Police said in a news release Saturday that the investigation began in August, when community members in Wilmington began complaining about suspected drug activity. The investigation zeroed in on two residences.

Police say after search warrants were issued on Tuesday and Wednesday, nine people were arrested and an assortment of drugs, drug paraphernalia and suspected drug money was seized.

The suspects include men and women between the ages of 26 and 70. Several will face pending federal immigration charges.