Defense attorney blames steroid abuse in severe beating

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 36-year-old man faces up to life in prison in the severe beating of his girlfriend in their Detroit-area home.

The Macomb Daily reports that Paul Bashi pleaded no contest Tuesday to attempted murder, torture and illegally possessing steroids. Defense attorney David Griem blamed Bashi's steroid abuse in the attack.

Authorities say Bashi kicked 23-year-old Kristina Perry more than 100 times in the July 2018 assault in their Washington County home. They say he also punched her 50 times, stabbed her two dozen times and hit her with a chair.

A Macomb County judge has taken the plea under advisement.

Bashi is scheduled for sentencing Oct. 23 and remains jailed on a $5 million bond. A no-contest plea isn't an admission of guilt but is treated as such for sentencing.

