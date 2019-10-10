https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/crime/article/Death-of-St-Louis-County-man-ruled-homicide-14506962.php
Death of St. Louis County man ruled homicide
MAKINEN, Minn. (AP) — The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office has ruled the death of a man in St. Louis County is a homicide.
The sheriff's office has identified the victim as 47-year-old Frank Gerald Meyer. Deputies found his body was found Tuesday afternoon at a residence where they were asked to do a welfare check. Family and friends were concerned about Meyer after they hadn't seen him in a few days.
Makinen is a small, rural community southeast of Eveleth. St. Louis County Sheriff's Lt. Nate Skelton tells WDIO-TV the suspicious death is unusual for the area in northeastern Minnesota. There was no immediate word on the cause of death.
