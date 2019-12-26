Daycare owner arrested after kids found behind false wall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado woman accused of hiding 26 children behind a false wall at her daycare center was arrested for investigation of misdemeanor child abuse, court documents say.

Carla Faith, 58, was arrested Monday in Colorado Springs on suspicion of two counts of reckless child abuse without injury and a single count of trying to influence a public servant, the El Paso County court records show.

Two employees — Katelynne Nelson, 31, and Christina Swauger, 35, — were arrested on related charges.

Faith posted $3,000 bond Wednesday. Her next court appearance was set for Jan. 2.

Police went to the Play Mountain Place site in on Nov. 13 after receiving complaints that the business was housing more children than its license allowed.

Officers located Faith at a home on the property. After hearing noise downstairs, the officers discovered a false wall and said they found two adults and the children, all under 3, in the basement.

Faith had told a human services worker that same day that no children were at the facility, even though a mother reported leaving her child, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by The Gazette.

Faith also told police there was no basement and that children were away at a park, according to the affidavit. It said police found toddlers with soiled or wet diapers.

Police didn’t suggest that anyone was being held against their will.

Play Mountain Place had been authorized to care for six children, The Gazette reported. The state Department of Human Services has suspended its license.

Attempts to reach Faith by telephone at Play Mountain Place and through the state public defender’s office weren’t successful Thursday. Public defenders do not comment on pending cases.

Swauger was arrested for investigation of the same counts faced by Faith. She posted $3,000 bond on Tuesday. It was unclear if she had an attorney.

Nelson posted $1,000 bond following her arrest on suspicion of misdemeanor child abuse without injury and a felony count of possession of a controlled substance. She was represented by a public defender.