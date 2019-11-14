DNA on discarded cigarette leads to homicide charges

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors say a discarded cigarette led to charges against a man accused in a fatal tavern shooting in Oshkosh.

Casey Cameron was charged Wednesday with first-degree intentional homicide in the Oct. 14 shooting outside Short Branch Saloon. Kevin “Hollywood” Hein was killed after he followed an armed robber out of the bar.

WLUK-TV says a criminal complaint says Cameron entered the tavern with his face covered and ordered the bartender at gunpoint to fill a bag with money. The robber fled after shooting Hein in the parking lot.

Police on Nov. 1 followed Cameron based on a tip that he matched a description of the suspect. The officer saw him toss a cigarette butt out of his vehicle and stopped to collect it. Prosecutors say DNA on the cigarette matches DNA left at the crime scene.

