DC club owner charged with soliciting sex acts in Maryland

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — The chairman of a Maryland-based production company has been accused of attempting to buy sexual favors from a massage therapist.

News outlets report 61-year-old Seth Hurwitz was arrested Wednesday and charged with soliciting prostitution. Hurwitz owns the 9:30 Club and The Anthem music venues in D.C. and is the chairman of I.M.P., a production company that operates Merriweather Post Pavilion.

A news release from Montgomery County police says the massage therapist told authorities Hurwitz made inappropriate sexual comments and implied that her "tip would be greater if she performed sexual acts."

The release says the therapist contacted Hurwitz in front of detectives, during which Hurwitz agreed to pay in exchange for sexual favors.

Police didn't name the massage parlor for the victim's safety.

It's unclear whether Hurwitz has an attorney.