Cyntoia Brown scheduled to leave prison after clemency

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cyntoia Brown is scheduled to be released from prison this week after being granted clemency .

Brown said she was a sex trafficking victim at the time she killed a man in 2004, when she was just 16.

Kim Kardashian West and other celebrities lobbied for her release, and then-Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam granted her clemency in January. The now-31-year-old Brown is scheduled to be freed on Wednesday. She will remain on parole for 10 years.

Brown's attorneys say she's requesting privacy and transition time before she makes herself available to the public.

In a statement, Brown says she wants to help other women and girls suffering abuse and exploitation.