Couple released after trespassing charged in man's death

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana couple cited for trespassing and released were charged three hours later in connection with the fatal beating of a man, authorities said.

New Orleans police were investigating a report of strangers outside of a home about 1:30 a.m. Thursday when they encountered Jason Hollywood, 41, and Patience Hollywood, 39, news outlets quoted the police department as saying.

Officers issued court summons to the two and let them go rather than detaining them, to keep the city's jail population low amid concerns about the new coronavirus, The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate reported.

About three hours later, officers responded to an intersection in the area and found a man beaten to death on the ground, New Orleans police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said.

Jason Hollywood was charged with second-degree murder and robbery, police said. Patience Hollywood was booked into jail on an armed robbery charge, court records obtained by the newspaper show.

The victim was not immediately identified. It was unclear whether the Hollywoods had attorneys who could comment on their behalves.