County jail official pleads guilty to misdemeanor charges

CLEVELAND (AP) — A troubled county jail system's associate warden accused of ordering a corrections officer to turn off his body camera after an inmate's fatal overdose and lying to investigators has pleaded guilty in Cleveland to misdemeanor charges.

Fifty-four-year-old Eric Ivey, of Euclid, pleaded guilty Monday to obstruction of justice and falsification charges.

Ivey was demoted from warden of Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'guh) County's jail system to associate warden in February after an internal investigation found he violated the county's nepotism policy. Ivey agreed in the plea deal to resign as associate warden.

He also agreed to cooperate with investigators and testify in ongoing investigations into jail conditions and county government operations.

Ivey could get be sentenced to up to a year in jail.

A message seeking comment was left for Ivey's attorney.