Coroner: 13-year-old killed in suspected ‘Russian roulette'

Columbus, S.C. (AP) — A 13-year-old South Carolina boy died from a gunshot wound to the head possibly while playing “Russian roulette,” authorities said.

Samuel Tatum was pronounced dead at the hospital Monday after being admitted early Saturday morning, news outlets reported.

Columbus police responded to a shooting Friday night and found Tatum suffering from a gunshot wound on the street. Police said he may have been playing “Russian roulette" with several others.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said Tatum was shot in the right side of the head. If police confirm Tatum was playing the deadly game, his death will be ruled accidental, Bryan said.

Tatum was the second 13-year-old to die over the weekend in Columbus, the Ledger-Enquirer reported. Jamareion Davis, 13, was fatally shot in the chest with a shotgun blast outside his home, Deputy Coroner Charles Newton said. Davis' grandmother pleaded for the shooter to turn himself in on WTVM-TV. Davis' body was sent to Atlanta for an autopsy. That investigation is also ongoing.