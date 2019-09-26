Cops probe if spouse-killing was murder or self-defense

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a 62-year-old man has been identified as the husband killed by his wife Monday during an argument in a Bethany-area home.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports an investigation continues into the shooting of Philip L. Cloud to determine if it was an act of murder or self-defense.

Washington County Deputy Brian van Kleef says no arrests had been made as of Wednesday.

Van Kleef says the couple was estranged. The wife lived on a farm property on Northwest Germantown Road where the shooting occurred, and the husband lived in Hillsboro.

Oregon court records show Philip Cloud filed for divorce from Tracy Cloud in June.

Van Kleef says the wife called 911 Monday afternoon and reported she shot her husband. He died at the scene.

Van Kleef said Tracy Cloud reported that Philip Cloud pulled a handgun on her before she drew her handgun and shot him.

