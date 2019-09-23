Cops: Man trying to steal wire from building shocked, burned

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say a man was shocked and severely burned when he tried to steal wiring from a building under construction.

The incident occurred around 2:15 a.m. Monday.

Police say the 30-year-old man suffered third-degree burns and was hospitalized in critical condition. His name has not been released.

Authorities say emergency responders had to remove the man from the site. They say no other injuries were reported, but electrical power was disrupted in the area for some time following the incident, which remains under investigation.