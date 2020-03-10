Cops: Father fatally shoot's infant's mom during child visit

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio (AP) — A man fatally shot the mother of his infant child when she brought the baby to an apartment complex so he could visit with the child, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. Monday at the Pine Tree Apartments in Washington Court House, according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

Lilliana Null, 20, of Cincinnati. had traveled to the complex with the child and a friend to meet Joseph Brown, 21. of Washington Court House. The couple had recently separated, and the shooting occurred shortly after Null had arrived at the complex, authorities said.

Police responding to reports of shots fired saw Brown leaving the front of an apartment, and they detained him there after learning he was the suspected shooter.

Deputies continued to search the area and found Null in the yard behind a building. She had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The woman who had traveled with Null and the baby were found unharmed in Null's vehicle.

Brown was charged with aggravated murder and was due to make his initial court appearance on Tuesday. It wasn't known if he's retained an attorney.