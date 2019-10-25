Convictions upheld in killings of southern Indiana women

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Supreme Court has again rejected appeals from a southern Indiana man sentenced to death for the murders of two women.

The court ruled against arguments from William Clyde Gibson III that the defense lawyer who represented him after his arrest in New Albany was ineffective and had a conflict of interest. The News and Tribune reports the court said Gibson's attorney had no reason to question medical experts about Gibson's mental condition even though another doctor later testified he suffered a possible traumatic brain injury in 1991.

Gibson was sentenced to death for the separate 2012 killings of 75-year-old Christine Whitis and 35-year-old Stephanie Kirk. He's also serving a 65-year sentence for killing a third woman in 2002.

The court has previously upheld Gibson's death sentences.