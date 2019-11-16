Convicted felon arrested in fatal shooting in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a Petersburg felon convicted last year of robbery has been arrested in a fatal shooting.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Petersburg police said in a news release that a U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force apprehended 20-year-old Marvin Wilkins Jr. on charges that include first-degree murder. Wilkins is accused of killing 20-year-old Brandson Williams of Petersburg, who died after being found with gunshot wounds on Thursday.

Wilkins was found guilty in October 2018 on two counts of robbery and was sentenced in January to 10 years in prison, with all but one year suspended. It wasn't immediately known why Wilkins was free after having been sentenced in January to serve a year in prison.

Wilkins is jailed without bail. It’s not known if he has an attorney.

