Connecticut eye doctor charged with sexual assault

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A prominent Connecticut eye doctor has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman repeatedly over a period of time.

A judge on Monday set bond at $150,000 for Dr. Ian Gorovoy, 35, who lives and practices ophthalmology in Fairfield. He's charged with third-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a child for allegedly assaulting the woman when her child was present, according to court documents, the Connecticut Post reported.

Gorovoy's lawyer, Edward Gavin, said his client turned himself in after being told there was a warrant for his arrest.

“We look forward to defending against these baseless claims,” Gavin said.

Gorovoy graduated from Brown University. He completed medical school at the University of Pittsburgh and his ophthalmology residency at the University of California, San Francisco.

He began practicing in Fairfield in 2016.