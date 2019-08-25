Colorado woman gets life in prison for role in murder

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado woman has been sentenced to life in prison for her role in the robbery and death of a man who was picking up barbecue for dinner.

The Jefferson County district attorney's office says 21-year-old Alicia Elena Valdez was sentenced Friday in District Court for the April 2018 death of 27-year-old Andrew Jenicek in Edgewater.

Valdez was convicted under the felony murder law, which holds people responsible for deaths that occur during the commission of other felonies, including aggravated robbery.

Court records say co-defendant Caleb Joseph Vigil tried to rob Jenicek and shot him and that Devon Howard drove Valdez's car over Jenicek as they left the scene. Both men are serving life sentences.

Prosecutors said Vigil, Howard and Valdez obtained a gun days before the murder.