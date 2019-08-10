Colorado woman gets 51 years in prison for man's murder

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a Colorado woman to 51 years in prison for charges related to the murder of a man who lived with her.

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reports 35-year-old Rebecca Walker pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Walker was living with Kyle Free when Free's brother reported him missing in 2018.

Investigators say Walker told them two men came to their Grand Junction-area home and shot Free in the garage. Walker told police she had locked the garage door so Free couldn't get out.

She told investigators two other men helped her move the body later. All four men Walker says took part in the crimes face various charges.

Prosecutors say they're satisfied with Friday's sentencing. Neither Walker nor her attorney could be reached for comment Saturday.

