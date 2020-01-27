Colorado police arrest man suspected in officer's shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Police arrested a man suspected of shooting a Colorado Springs police officer earlier this month, authorities said.

Randy Bishop, 35, was arrested Sunday and charged with first degree attempted murder of a peace officer, assault, child abuse, and second-degree kidnapping, KCNC-TV reports.

Bishop is suspected of shooting Officer Beau Becker Jan. 13 during a traffic stop. Becker was injured but has been released from a hospital, authorities said.

Bishop drove away after the shooting but crashed and ran from the wreck, investigators said.

Bishop was seen driving Sunday and tried to flee before officers used a patrol vehicle to disable his car, police said.

Neither Bishop nor the officers were injured during the arrest, authorities said.

Bishop was wanted in connection with a November 2019 case in which he allegedly escaped police custody at a hospital after struggling with a detective, taking the officer's gun and firing at least one shot, authorities said.

Online jail records do not indicate whether Bishop has an attorney.