Closing arguments set in woman's baby murder trial

Brooke Skylar Richardson stands during a break in her trial in the Warren County Common Pleas Court Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in Lebanon, Ohio. Richardson is accused of killing and burying her newborn daughter in the backyard of her home.

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — Both sides will make their closing arguments in the murder trial of a young Ohio woman accused of killing and burying her newborn daughter.

Warren County Judge Donald Oda II set the closings for Thursday morning, after Brooke Skylar Richardson's attorneys rested their case Wednesday. They say her baby was stillborn and that she was sad and scared afterward.

A forensic pathologist for the prosecution said the baby died from "homicidal violence," but Mississippi's chief medical examiner challenged that conclusion while testifying Wednesday for the defense.

Richardson, now 20, could face life in prison if she is convicted.

She was 18 when she secretly gave birth in 2017, then buried the infant in her family's backyard in southwest Ohio. Richardson later told a doctor, who alerted police.