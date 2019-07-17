Man convicted for killing woman in front of her children

AUBURN, Maine (AP) — A Maine man who had served decades in prison for fatally stabbing his wife in front of her daughter has been convicted for fatally stabbing another woman while her twin children watched.

A jury convicted 77-year-old Albert Flick on Wednesday in the 2018 death of 48-year-old Kimberly Dobbie.

Police say Flick was infatuated with Dobbie. Surveillance video captured the attack outside a laundromat, along with Flick's purchase two days earlier of two knives he used.

Flick has a long history of violence against women. He served 25 years in prison for stabbing his wife to death in front of her daughter in 1979.

A judge in 2010 ignored a recommendation for a longer sentence for assaulting another woman, saying Flick's age meant he was no longer a threat. He was released in 2014.

This story has been corrected to show Flick was not the father of the daughter.