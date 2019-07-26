Clerk charged after wrong man shot during potato chip theft

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit gas station clerk who authorities say was allegedly trying to stop a potato chip thief has been charged in the shooting of another man.

Prosecutors say 27-year-old Safaa Marzok faces arraignment Friday on assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, tampering with evidence, obstruction of justice and gun charges.

Tavarlis Durham of Detroit was shot about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday through a glass door of the west side business.

Prosecutors say that before the shooting there was an argument and that Durham was holding the door for another man who was leaving with several bags of potato chips without paying.

Prosecutors allege that Marzok shot at the man taking the potato chips. Durham was struck in the chest, but survived.