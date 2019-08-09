Target in Florida FBI corruption probe removed from office

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A suspended city commissioner who once ran the Florida Democratic Party has been removed from office.

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Friday removing Scott Maddox from his Tallahassee commission seat. Maddox pleaded guilty earlier this week to wire fraud, mail fraud and conspiracy to commit tax fraud.

Maddox and his longtime associate, Paige Carter-Smith, admitted in federal court that they accepted $30,000 from Uber in exchange for his influence on the commission. They also admitted they accepted $30,000 from undercover FBI agents posing as developers. The payments were made to Carter-Smith's lobbying firm, and Carter-Smith gave a share to Maddox.

Maddox previously served as Tallahassee mayor and has been a Democratic candidate for attorney general, governor and agriculture commissioner. He ran the state Democratic Party from 2002 to 2005.