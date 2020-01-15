Child left in car in Florida finds dad's gun, shoots himself

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) —

An 8-year-old Florida boy left alone in a car found his dad's gun and accidentally shot himself.

Fort Lauderdale police say the father left the child in the car Wednesday morning while he ran into the grocery store. The boy shot himself in the leg. The father returned from the store and called 911 when he found the injured boy.

The boy was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police have not identified the father or the child. It's not clear where the gun was located in the car.

Days earlier in Fort Lauderdale, police say a 3-year-old boy shot his mother with his father's handgun.