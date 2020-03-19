Chandler police fatally shoot man armed with replica gun

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — A man who was shot by Chandler police officers while he was armed with a replica gun has died, authorities said Wednesday.

Police said 41-year-old Rosario Angel Alvarado died Monday from his injuries in the shooting.

They said officers responded to a domestic violence call that a man with a knife allegedly was threatening to kill his girlfriend at a Chandler residence last Friday night.

According to police, Alvarado walked out of the house from the carport holding what appeared to be a gun and officers asked him to drop it numerous times.

They said Alvarado pointed his weapon at police and three officers shot him.

Police investigators later discovered the weapon Alvarado had was a replica gun.