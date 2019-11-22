Cellphone leads to child porn charges for border officer

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer is facing child pornography charges after he surrendered his cellphone for examination in a separate case.

News organizations report federal court documents show 40-year-old Joseph Allen Courtland of Chesapeake agreed to turn over his phone for examination to determine if Courtland had been texting when he hit a Department of Transportation worker with his car on Oct. 8 on Interstate 264.

The court documents say a Virginia State Police forensic examiner who inspected the phone found evidence of a visit to a website linked to child porn, as well as images of minor girls involved in sex acts with adult men.

Courtland will remain in custody until a detention hearing next week. It’s not known if he has an attorney.