Case dropped against climate activists who blocked oil train

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A case against five people who built a garden to block an oil train's path will not proceed after the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday it would not schedule a retrial.

The first trial against the climate activists who blocked oil trains from entering the Zenith Energy Terminal in Portland ended in a mistrial last month, with five jurors wanting to acquit, and one wanting to convict them, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Prosecutor Leslie Wu said the state would be unable to proceed with scheduling a retrial but did not say why.

Jan Zuckerman, one of the people who had been on trial, said in a news release the DA’s decision showed Zenith Energy that the climate activists’ actions were justified, and provided activists a clear path forward.

The climate activists, from a group called Extinction Rebellion Portland, had been charged with criminal trespassing after they gathered in April and laid dirt and straw over train tracks used by Zenith Energy. Eleven people were arrested at the time.