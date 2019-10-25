Car hits gas pump, starting fire; woman burned; man arrested

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a 21-year-old man was arrested after his car hit a gas pump at a Chandler convenience store, causing an explosion and fire that injured a woman.

Police said the man apparently realized he had parked at the wrong pump, got into his car and sped around the pumps, striking a gas pump and starting the fire that burned a woman filling up her car Thursday.

Jail records said Clemente Torres was booked on suspicion of aggravated assault, endangerment and other crimes.

Court records don't list a defense attorney for Torres who could comment on the allegations on his behalf.

Police did not immediately respond Friday to a query about the woman's injuries and her condition.