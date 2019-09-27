Candidate arrested, accused of pulling gun on poll worker

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Memphis City Council candidate has been accused of pointing a gun at a poll worker.

News outlets report Thurston Smith was arrested Wednesday on a felony aggravated assault charge. Poll worker Anthony Johnson says Smith pulled out the gun at a polling station during early voting on Sept. 16.

Johnson says he and Smith got into an argument because Smith owes him money. Johnson says the confrontation escalated when he told Smith he was going to pursue legal action to get the money he says he's owed.

WATN-TV reports Smith filed a police report after the incident saying Johnson had threatened him. WHBQ-TV reports Smith declined to comment when a reporter went to his house to ask questions.

Smith posted a $5,000 bond and was released Wednesday afternoon.