Camp director steps down in wake of child sexual abuse probe

FAIRLEE, Vt. (AP) — A clinical psychologist who led a Vermont-based foundation through an investigation into decades-old allegations of sexual abuse has stepped down.

Christopher Overtree, the executive director of the Aloha Foundation, announced his decision to resign last month, the Valley News reported Monday.

“I am able to move on because the Foundation is strong and stable. Vibrant and kind. Traditional and innovative,” he wrote, adding the organization’s position is due to its supporters.

The foundation runs summer camps for boys and girls on Vermont’s Lake Morey and recently came forward to say two additional former counselors “inappropriately touched” campers more than three decades ago.

An investigation had revealed alleged sexual misconduct by three counselors totaling 12 instances, according to a letter sent out by the foundation in January to more than 10,000 former campers, parents and others.

Overtree was named the executive director of the foundation in 2015. The next year, the nonprofit received a complaint that a former counselor at one of its camps inappropriately touch two boys in 1983.

Former New Hampshire Attorney General Michael Delaney spearheaded the the resulting investigation.

The findings led the foundation to apologize for failing to “receive a supportive, prompt, and immediate response,” and kicked off a criminal investigation.

Overtree will be replaced in the interim by Vanessa Riegler, the foundation's current director of program quality.

The departure of Overtree comes as the camp contemplates next steps with its summer programming amid concern over the coronavirus pandemic.