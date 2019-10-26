California officer off the force after fatal shooting

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California police officer is off the force after shooting to death a man who had put down a gun but refused orders to stop walking toward police.

Interim San Bernardino Police Chief Eric McBride on Friday released details and body-worn camera footage of the Sept. 2018 shooting of Richard Sanchez.

McBride said an investigation found Officer Brandon Gaddie's decision-making did not meet standards. The San Bernardino Sun reports McBride did not say whether Gaddie was fired or resigned.

Video shows Sanchez setting his gun down and putting his hands up as he walked toward officers. As he did so, at least one of the two officers shouted at him to stop. McBride said Sanchez didn't stop, and Gaddie shot him.

The shooting is under review by prosecutors to determine if a crime was committed.

___

Information from: The Sun, http://www.sbsun.com