California fire department worker charged with shooting dog

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — An equipment operator for a Southern California fire department is charged with felony animal cruelty after fatally shooting his dog in the head, then dumping its body in a fire station dumpster.

Prosecutors said this week that 44-year-old Ryan John Monteleone was arrested Oct. 17. It wasn’t known Thursday if he has an attorney. His arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 2.

The Orange County Register reports a garbage truck driver found the dog’s body last August inside the trash bin outside the county Fire Authority’s Irvine station.

Monteleone is a sworn member of the fire authority and operates heavy equipment. Fire authority officials didn’t return calls seeking comment.