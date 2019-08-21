California couple pleads guilty to killing newborn

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California couple who killed their newborn daughter and left her body in a cardboard box have pleaded guilty to murder.

Eighteen-year-old Joshua Benson of Corona and 23-year-old Shawna Andritch entered pleas Tuesday to first-degree and second-degree murder, respectively. Each faces a potential life sentence.

Prosecutors say the couple killed the newborn last year, then wrapped her body in a T-shirt and placed her in a box with a blanket and a stuffed animal.

A landscaper found the box near a drainage tunnel running under Interstate 15 in Corona.