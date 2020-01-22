https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/crime/article/Butte-woman-charged-with-stabbing-man-killing-him-14995213.php
Butte woman charged with stabbing man, killing him
BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — A Butte woman is charged with deliberate homicide in the stabbing death of a 49-year-old man.
Susan Marie Criss, 23, made an initial court appearance Tuesday before Justice of the Peace Jimm Kilmer where her bail was set at $100,000.
She is charged with killing a man, identified only by the initials M.W., by stabbing him in the neck with a knife on Monday, The Montana Standard reports.
Criss was treated for minor injuries before being taken to jail. Police in Butte initially reported the stabbing was the result of a domestic incident.
Criss was appointed a public defender, Kilmer said Wednesday. Officials with the public defender's office in Butte had no comment on the case.
