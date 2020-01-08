Bus attack video released in hunt for assailant in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas released transit bus surveillance video on Wednesday and asked for help to identify a man they say seriously injured another passenger in an unprovoked attack almost a month ago.

Lt. Raul Rodriguez told reporters the victim, identified as a former U.S. Marine in his mid-60s, had his right eye removed after being punched and knocked unconscious by a man who first placed his legs across the veteran’s lap, then reacted when he pushed them away.

Rodriguez described the assailant in the Dec. 13 attack as a black man in his mid-30s with dreadlocks and a black head covering, wearing a blue hooded shirt with white letters “BWA” on the front.

The name of the injured man wasn't made public.

Bus security video has been used several times in recent months to prosecute violent criminal cases in Las Vegas.

In one, a 26-year-old woman is facing trial in May after pleading not guilty to murder, battery and abuse of an elderly person charges in the death of a 74-year-old man she is seen shoving face-first off a bus last March. The woman’s attorney denies she intended to kill the man.