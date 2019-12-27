Boy Scout leader charged with sex abuse in western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A Boy Scouts of America leader has been charged with sexually abusing two children in western New York.

Michael M. Meyers, 57, of Boston, N.Y., pleaded not guilty Friday to felony sex abuse charges.

His defense attorney told The Buffalo News he “absolutely denies” the allegations.

“We’ve been aware of this investigation for the past couple of months, and we firmly believe he has done nothing wrong,” attorney Herbert Greenman said.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said in a news release the children were 11 and 13 when the abuse began. He said the abuse happened between late 2015 and September 2019.

Flynn said the charges “are not associated with" Meyers' role in the Boy Scouts of America.

At the time of the investigation, Meyers served on the executive board of the Boy Scouts of America's Greater Niagara Frontier Council. He previously served as council president.

The Boy Scouts of America said the organization has precluded Meyers from “future participation in our programs.”

“The behavior described in these allegations is reprehensible and runs counter to everything for which the Boy Scouts of America stands,” the group said in a statement.

Meyers was released on his own recognizance following his arraignment. Prosecutors said he faces up to 14 years in prison if convicted.