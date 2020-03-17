Boy, 15, charged in slaying of teen in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the juvenile equivalent of aggravated murder in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Cleveland earlier this month, according to court records.

The 15-year-old pleaded not guilty during a hearing Monday in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court. He also is charged with murder, felonious assault, receiving stolen property and theft.

A police report identified the victim in the March 9 slaying as Leeneal Smith, cleveland.com reported.

Smith was driving a stolen car when someone inside the vehicle shot him in the back of the head, according to the police report.

Police found Smith lying in the middle of a street in Cleveland's Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood.