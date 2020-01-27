Boy, 14, will be locked up until 18th birthday for killing

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — A northwest Missouri judge has ordered a 14-year-old to remain in custody until his 18th birthday for fatally shooting another teen.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that the unidentified suspect was sentenced last week in Buchanan County for the Nov. 9 shooting of 14-year-old Jeremiah Hernandez. He died four days later at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

The teen suspect initially charged with second-degree assault, but that charge was amended to involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.

The victim's mother, Rosario Hernandez, said the sentence “is not justice.” The Hernandez family wanted the teen to get 10 years for the deadly shooting.

“I’m trying to be strong so I don’t make my kids feel bad, but I just can’t,” Hernandez said. “It was very frustrating going through all this.”