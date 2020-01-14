Body found in house destroyed by fire

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (AP) — A body was found in a home that was destroyed by fire in Fort Fairfield, Maine State Police said Tuesday.

Investigators found the body in the basement Monday night and believe it's the 90-year-old homeowner, Dawn Findlen, who lived in the home alone, said Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety. The cause of the blaze is undetermined due to the severity of the fire, officials said.

The fire was discovered early Monday morning by a neighbor who called 911. The house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived shortly after 4 a.m., McCausland said.