https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/crime/article/Board-OKs-parole-for-man-who-killed-Utah-trooper-14467068.php
Board OKs parole for man who killed Utah trooper in 1978
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A 58-year-old man who killed a Utah Highway Patrol trooper in 1978 has been approved for parole early next year.
The state Board of Pardons and Parole website held a hearing Friday on Brian Keith Stack's latest parole request and the agency's website says parole was been granted effective Feb. 17.
Then 18 years old, Stack was driving a stolen pickup when he was stopped by Trooper Ray Lynn Pierson on Highway 20 near Panguitch.
Stack opened fire with a stolen gun and fatally wounded Pierson, and Stack was later arrested near Beaver.
He pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in 1979 in exchange for prosecutors not seeking the death penalty.
View Comments