Baby in car stolen from Phoenix gas station found unharmed

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say an infant in the back of a car stolen from a Phoenix gas station was found unharmed but the suspect remains at large.

The 6-month-old boy's father told police he was walking toward the station's convenience store Sunday afternoon when he saw a man get in and drive off. The father had left his keys in the car, investigators said.

Police say an off-duty officer found the baby in his car seat near a Walmart about 10 minutes later. The infant was reunited with his father. But the suspect was nowhere in sight.

Police say they are searching for a Hispanic man in his 30s with short, curly hair. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with white letters, shorts and black shoes. The car is a 2007 gray Kia Sorento.