Authorities release name of teen slaying victim

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Authorities continue to investigate a weekend shooting in Massachusetts that left a 17-year-old boy dead and a 20-year-old man in the hospital.

A spokesman for the Bristol district attorney said in an emailed statement that police responded to reports of the shooting in New Bedford's North End at about 7 p.m. Saturday.

Seventeen-year-old Paul Collazo-Ruiz was pronounced dead at the scene.

The older victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence where he was listed in serious condition. His name has not been released.

Police did not disclose a possible motive for the shooting and no arrests have been announced.