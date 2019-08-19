Authorities praised for handling of protests in Portland

Members of the Proud Boys and other right-wing demonstrators march across the Hawthorne Bridge during an "End Domestic Terrorism" rally in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. The group includes organizer Joe Biggs, in green hat, and Proud Boys Chairman Enrique Tarrio, holding megaphone.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon, are earning praise from outside observers for using the city's Willamette River to keep dueling protesters apart during a weekend far-right rally and large counter-demonstration.

Two of the 13 people arrested during Saturday's events made a first court appearance Monday.

The rest have court dates next month to allow authorities to process evidence, including videos and photos posted on social media.

Authorities said more arrests may come from Saturday's rallies as those postings are reviewed.

The state's top federal prosecutor called the handling of the event a "definitive counterpoint" for those who on both sides who have criticized police after past protests for favoring one side or the other in a politically charged environment.