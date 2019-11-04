Authorities identify victim of homicide in southern Montana

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Officials in Yellowstone County have released the name of a homicide victim whose body was found in a motel in Ballantine over the weekend.

Sheriff Mike Linder says 53-year-old Carl Archer Jr. was found dead at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday. The cause of death is being withheld while the case is being investigated.

A suspect was arrested Saturday afternoon on suspicion of deliberate homicide. He is scheduled to make an initial appearance in Justice Court Monday afternoon.

Linder said Monday that Archer has had a Billings address in the past but investigators believe he has been transient in recent months.

Ballantine is a small town about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of Billings.