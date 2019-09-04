Authorities: Socks help solve 28-year-old cold case murder

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a pair of socks helped lead to an arrest in the killing of a Pennsylvania woman nearly 30 years ago.

Philadelphia authorities say Theodore Dill Donahue is charged with murder and numerous other counts in the 1991 death of his 27-year-old girlfriend, Denise Sharon Kulb. His lawyer says Donahue maintains his innocence.

State police made the arrest Tuesday following "an extensive joint re-examination of the case" that began in 2015.

Kulb's body was found Nov. 12, 1991, in a wooded portion of an undeveloped cul-de-sac in nearby Chadds Ford. Authorities believe the body was moved there after Kulb was murdered.

Authorities say the case was built on new investigative tools, including photo-enhancing technology that connected a pair of separated socks, including one that was found on the body.