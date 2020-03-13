Authorities: Officer fatally shoots man who had gun

CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — A police officer shot and killed a man who had a gun in Camas, Washington, authorities said.

Officers with the Camas and Washougal police departments responded about 9:15 p.m. Thursday to a disturbance call involving a weapon, The Columbian reported.

Officers talked with a man who was not compliant and had a handgun, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

A Camas police officer shot the man, who was treated at the scene and taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No further information was released.