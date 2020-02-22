Authorities: Body resembles that of missing New Mexico woman

Authorities are investigating whether a body found in northern Arizona is that of a northwestern New Mexico woman reported missing over a month ago.

The San Juan County Sheriff's Office in New Mexico said Saturday it was notified Friday by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office in Arizona of the discovery of a body matching the general description of 27-year-old Sasha Krause, a Farmington-area resident.

She was last seen Jan. 18 picking up items items from the Farmington Mennonite Church where her car was found parked outside.

The San Juan County Sheriff's office said an autopsy would be conducted as early as Monday to establish the identity and to determine cause of death.

A Coconino County Sheriff's Office spokesman did not immediately respond Saturday to a request for additional information.

KOB-TV reported that Krause's famly released a statement expressing thanks to law enforcement personnel and others who searched for her.